Menu
Account
Sign In
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona N comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, N 8-speed automatic WET DUAL CLUTCH transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, selectable terrain modes, active variable exhaust, 19-inch N alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Hyundais Bluelink, Heads Up Display, proximity key with push start, premium N EXCLUSIVE leather / suede SPORT seats, heated N steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, High Beam Assist, parking sensors, back-up camera and much more!!!

2023 Hyundai KONA

11,450 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai KONA

N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
11929940

2023 Hyundai KONA

N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 11929940
  2. 11929940
  3. 11929940
  4. 11929940
  5. 11929940
  6. 11929940
  7. 11929940
  8. 11929940
  9. 11929940
  10. 11929940
  11. 11929940
  12. 11929940
  13. 11929940
Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,450KM
VIN KM8KH3ACXPU009900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20835
  • Mileage 11,450 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona N comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, N 8-speed automatic WET DUAL CLUTCH transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, selectable terrain modes, active variable exhaust, 19-inch N alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Hyundai's Bluelink, Heads Up Display, proximity key with push start, premium N EXCLUSIVE leather / suede SPORT seats, heated N steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, High Beam Assist, parking sensors, back-up camera and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ATLAS WHITE, BLACK LEATHER/SIMULATED SUEDE SEAT TRIM, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, Heated Mirrors, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Door Locks, Variabl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson TREND w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Tucson TREND w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS 16,500 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lexus NX w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD / LEATHER / NAVIGATION for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Lexus NX w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD / LEATHER / NAVIGATION 104,008 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC 45,002 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA