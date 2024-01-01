$38,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20835
- Mileage 11,450 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona N comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, N 8-speed automatic WET DUAL CLUTCH transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, selectable terrain modes, active variable exhaust, 19-inch N alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Hyundai's Bluelink, Heads Up Display, proximity key with push start, premium N EXCLUSIVE leather / suede SPORT seats, heated N steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, High Beam Assist, parking sensors, back-up camera and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
