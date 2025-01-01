$29,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF
2023 Hyundai KONA
w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20891
- Mileage 33,998 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM Hyundai Kona Preferred SUN & LEATHER comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, heated black leather seats, power SUNROOF, alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, leather wrapped steering wheel, Hyundai's Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344