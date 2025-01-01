Menu
Account
Sign In
This LOW KM Hyundai Kona Preferred SUN & LEATHER comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, heated black leather seats, power SUNROOF, alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, leather wrapped steering wheel, Hyundais Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2023 Hyundai KONA

33,998 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai KONA

w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12109301

2023 Hyundai KONA

w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,998KM
VIN KM8K6CABXPU991618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20891
  • Mileage 33,998 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM Hyundai Kona Preferred SUN & LEATHER comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, heated black leather seats, power SUNROOF, alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, leather wrapped steering wheel, Hyundai's Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ABYSS BLACK, BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Hyundai KONA w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF 33,998 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA w/ SUNROOF / LEATHER / AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Hyundai KONA w/ SUNROOF / LEATHER / AWD 24,725 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai KONA LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF / LOW KMS 8,650 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA