$38,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS
2023 Hyundai KONA
N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20902
- Mileage 12,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Kona N comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, selectable terrain modes, launch control, electronic limited slip differential, active variable exhaust, 19-inch alloy wheels, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, N exterior bumpers, premium Harman Kardon sound system, heads up display, N exclusive leather / suede SPORT seats, heated sport steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, High Beam Assist, park sensors, back-up camera and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344