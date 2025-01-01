Menu
2023 Hyundai KONA

12,900 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
12195880

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

VIN KM8KH3AC8PU009894

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20902
  • Mileage 12,900 KM

This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Kona N comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, selectable terrain modes, launch control, electronic limited slip differential, active variable exhaust, 19-inch alloy wheels, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, N exterior bumpers, premium Harman Kardon sound system, heads up display, N exclusive leather / suede SPORT seats, heated sport steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, High Beam Assist, park sensors, back-up camera and much more!!!

ATLAS WHITE, BLACK LEATHER/SIMULATED SUEDE SEAT TRIM, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, Heated Mirrors, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Door Locks, Variabl...

