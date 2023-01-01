Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE ULTRA LOW KM 8 passenger Hyundai Palisade URBAN comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable DRIVE & TERRAIN modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, SMART power liftgate, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 360-degree parking camera, Bluelink, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Highway Driving Assist, parking sensors, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 12.3-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED headlights, proximity key with push start, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

5,497 KM

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

5,497KM
Used
VIN KM8R3DGE5PU602219

  • Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20387
  • Mileage 5,497 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE ULTRA LOW KM 8 passenger Hyundai Palisade URBAN comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable DRIVE & TERRAIN modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, SMART power liftgate, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 360-degree parking camera, Bluelink, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Highway Driving Assist, parking sensors, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 12.3-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED headlights, proximity key with push start, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

BLACK/COOL GREY LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES, STEEL GRAPHITE, Rear Spoiler, Bucket Seats, Trip Computer, Sun/Moonroof, Daytime Running Lights, Power Windows, Child Safety Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, LED Headlights, Climate Control, Air Suspension, ...

