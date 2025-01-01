$42,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour California Sand
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 20911
- Mileage 24,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Cruz ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, side steps, heated / cooled power leather seats, wireless SMARTPHONE charging pad, 360-degree parking camera, power SUNROOF, premium BOSE sound system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED bed lights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!
