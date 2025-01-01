Menu
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Cruz ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, side steps, heated / cooled power leather seats, wireless SMARTPHONE charging pad, 360-degree parking camera, power SUNROOF, premium BOSE sound system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED bed lights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

24,300 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

12164271

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,300KM
VIN 5NTJEDAF9PH053195

  • Exterior Colour California Sand
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 20911
  • Mileage 24,300 KM

CALIFORNIA SAND, BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Turbocharged, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Intermitten...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz