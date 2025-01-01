$CALL+ GST
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serenity White
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Santa Fe comes equipped with these options: OBSIDIAN BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
