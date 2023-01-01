$42,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2023 Hyundai Tucson
N LINE w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / AWD
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10546338
- Stock #: 20369
- VIN: KM8JCCAE7PU179594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20369
- Mileage 15,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER LOW KM Hyundai Tucson N LINE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission w/ F1 style paddle shifters, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable TERRAIN MODES, 19-inch N LINE alloy wheels, premium BOSE sound system, premium heated cloth / leather SPORT seats, N LINE appearance upgrades, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED daytime running lights, Hyundai's Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Apple Carplay / Android Auto and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.