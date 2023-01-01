Menu
2023 Hyundai Tucson

15,250 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2023 Hyundai Tucson

2023 Hyundai Tucson

N LINE w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / AWD

2023 Hyundai Tucson

N LINE w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546338
  • Stock #: 20369
  • VIN: KM8JCCAE7PU179594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20369
  • Mileage 15,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER LOW KM Hyundai Tucson N LINE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission w/ F1 style paddle shifters, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable TERRAIN MODES, 19-inch N LINE alloy wheels, premium BOSE sound system, premium heated cloth / leather SPORT seats, N LINE appearance upgrades, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED daytime running lights, Hyundai's Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Apple Carplay / Android Auto and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH/LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: N-Line logo and red stitch accent, ASH BLACK, Remote Engine Start, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Bluetooth Connection, Front Side Air Bag, Premium Sound System, Traction Control, All Wheel Drive, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

