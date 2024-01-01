Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 42696 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $31,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2023 Hyundai Tucson

62,555 KM

Details Description

$31,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
11975541

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11975541
  2. 11975541
  3. 11975541
  4. 11975541
  5. 11975541
  6. 11975541
  7. 11975541
  8. 11975541
  9. 11975541
  10. 11975541
  11. 11975541
  12. 11975541
  13. 11975541
  14. 11975541
  15. 11975541
  16. 11975541
  17. 11975541
  18. 11975541
  19. 11975541
  20. 11975541
  21. 11975541
  22. 11975541
  23. 11975541
  24. 11975541
  25. 11975541
  26. 11975541
  27. 11975541
  28. 11975541
  29. 11975541
  30. 11975541
  31. 11975541
  32. 11975541
  33. 11975541
  34. 11975541
  35. 11975541
  36. 11975541
  37. 11975541
  38. 11975541
Contact Seller

$31,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,555KM
VIN KM8JCCA11PU100935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42696
  • Mileage 62,555 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 42696
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $31,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Honda Civic LX 199,956 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Orlando LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Chevrolet Orlando LT 152,728 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Terrain for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GMC Terrain 146,596 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Tucson