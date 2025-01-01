Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multi-terrain modes, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, an amazing sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Hyundais Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2023 Hyundai Tucson

36,650 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

12430201

2023 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,650KM
VIN KM8JBCAE2PU196371

  Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20975
  Mileage 36,650 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multi-terrain modes, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, an amazing sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Hyundai's Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Power Door Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, All Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Tires - Rear All-Season, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2023 Hyundai Tucson