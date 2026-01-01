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Look at this 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson Hybrid features the following options: DEEP SEA BLUE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, and Trip Computer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

51,112 KM

Details Description Features

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2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14138356

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

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+ GST

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Used
51,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCA12PU108185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Sea Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson Hybrid features the following options: DEEP SEA BLUE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, and Trip Computer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
DEEP SEA BLUE
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid