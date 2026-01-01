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2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
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+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Sea Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson Hybrid features the following options: DEEP SEA BLUE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, and Trip Computer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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403-256-4960