2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

9,800 KM

Details Features

$81,900.25

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

350 4MATIC SUV (BEV)

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

350 4MATIC SUV (BEV)

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

$81,900.25

+ taxes & licensing

9,800KM
Used
VIN 4JGGM1CB2PA014438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK / SPACE GREY MB-TEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # K0715A
  • Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

all season tires
Metallic Paint
Run-flat Tires

Interior

Black Fabric Roof Liner

Additional Features

Dash Cam
21" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels with Black Accents
AMG LINE EXTERIOR PACKAGE-SUV
10 DEGREE REAR AXLE STEERING
EXCLUSIVE TRIM-SUV
Noise insulating Foam for Tires
Interior/Upholstery

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE