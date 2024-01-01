$81,900.25+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
350 4MATIC SUV (BEV)
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
350 4MATIC SUV (BEV)
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
$81,900.25
+ taxes & licensing
9,800KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGGM1CB2PA014438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cirrus Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK / SPACE GREY MB-TEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # K0715A
- Mileage 9,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
all season tires
Metallic Paint
Run-flat Tires
Interior
Black Fabric Roof Liner
Additional Features
Dash Cam
21" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels with Black Accents
AMG LINE EXTERIOR PACKAGE-SUV
10 DEGREE REAR AXLE STEERING
EXCLUSIVE TRIM-SUV
Noise insulating Foam for Tires
Interior/Upholstery
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 4MATIC SUV 8,500 KM $219,900.25 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 4MATIC SUV 56,802 KM $86,900.25 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC SUV 64,513 KM $62,900.25 + tax & lic
Email Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Call Dealer
403-253-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$81,900.25
+ taxes & licensing
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
403-253-1333
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE