2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES/SE

Look at this 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES/SE. Its transmission and Regular Unleaded I-3 1.2 L/73 engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Mirage comes equipped with these options: Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P165/65R14 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, and Seats w/Cloth Back Material.

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

21,617 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES + Rain sensing Wipers + Backup Camera + Bluetooth

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES + Rain sensing Wipers + Backup Camera + Bluetooth

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,617KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24153B
  • Mileage 21,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES/SE. Its transmission and Regular Unleaded I-3 1.2 L/73 engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Mirage comes equipped with these options: Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P165/65R14 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, and Seats w/Cloth Back Material. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage