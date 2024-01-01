Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 10.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 25363 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $28,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

44,644 KM

Details Description

$28,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11565165
  2. 11565165
  3. 11565165
  4. 11565165
  5. 11565165
  6. 11565165
  7. 11565165
  8. 11565165
  9. 11565165
  10. 11565165
  11. 11565165
  12. 11565165
  13. 11565165
  14. 11565165
  15. 11565165
  16. 11565165
  17. 11565165
  18. 11565165
  19. 11565165
  20. 11565165
  21. 11565165
  22. 11565165
  23. 11565165
  24. 11565165
  25. 11565165
  26. 11565165
  27. 11565165
  28. 11565165
  29. 11565165
  30. 11565165
  31. 11565165
  32. 11565165
  33. 11565165
  34. 11565165
  35. 11565165
  36. 11565165
  37. 11565165
  38. 11565165
  39. 11565165
  40. 11565165
  41. 11565165
  42. 11565165
  43. 11565165
  44. 11565165
  45. 11565165
  46. 11565165
Contact Seller

$28,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,644KM
VIN JA4J4UA88PZ602679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25363
  • Mileage 44,644 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 10.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 25363 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $28,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 156,538 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 247,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 414,657 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander