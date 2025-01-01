Menu
Stock #: 96990 
Reserve Price: $21,500 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2023 Nissan Maxima

98,965 KM

$21,500

+ GST
2023 Nissan Maxima

SL

13327856

2023 Nissan Maxima

SL

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$21,500

+ GST

Used
98,965KM
VIN 1N4AA6DV3PC509959

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96990
  • Mileage 98,965 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96990
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $21,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$21,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 Nissan Maxima