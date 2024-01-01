$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Rebel
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 features the following options: WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RED/BLACK, CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS, REBEL LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display, Rear Window Defroster, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, 12" Touchscreen, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Universal Garage Door Opener, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MONOTONE PAINT, and GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
