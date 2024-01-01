Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 features the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 8 PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RED/BLACK, CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS, REBEL LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0 Display, Rear Window Defroster, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, 12 Touchscreen, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Universal Garage Door Opener, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MONOTONE PAINT, and GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2023 RAM 1500

7,968 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 features the following options: WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RED/BLACK, CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS, REBEL LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display, Rear Window Defroster, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, 12" Touchscreen, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Universal Garage Door Opener, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MONOTONE PAINT, and GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD)
RED/BLACK CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
REBEL LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display Rear Window Defroster Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch 12" Touchscreen Power 8-Way Driver Seat Front Heated Seats Heated...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 143,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 GMC Terrain SLE 42,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 15,163 KM $64,416 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500