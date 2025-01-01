Menu
Stock #: 63640 
Reserve Price: $35,300 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2023 RAM 1500

49,043 KM

$35,300

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500

Express

12470971

2023 RAM 1500

Express

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$35,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,043KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT9PG661603

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63640
  • Mileage 49,043 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 63640
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $35,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$35,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 RAM 1500