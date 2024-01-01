Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 30458 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $34,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Out of Province - NT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

4,597 KM

Details Description

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
11909987

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11909987
  2. 11909987
  3. 11909987
  4. 11909987
  5. 11909987
  6. 11909987
  7. 11909987
  8. 11909987
  9. 11909987
  10. 11909987
  11. 11909987
  12. 11909987
  13. 11909987
  14. 11909987
  15. 11909987
  16. 11909987
  17. 11909987
  18. 11909987
  19. 11909987
  20. 11909987
  21. 11909987
  22. 11909987
  23. 11909987
  24. 11909987
  25. 11909987
  26. 11909987
  27. 11909987
  28. 11909987
  29. 11909987
  30. 11909987
  31. 11909987
  32. 11909987
  33. 11909987
  34. 11909987
  35. 11909987
  36. 11909987
  37. 11909987
  38. 11909987
  39. 11909987
  40. 11909987
  41. 11909987
  42. 11909987
  43. 11909987
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,597KM
VIN 1C6RR7KG3PS534616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30458
  • Mileage 4,597 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30458
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $34,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Out of Province - NT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 254,619 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 161,694 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Volkswagen Passat 223,112 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500 Classic