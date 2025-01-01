Menu
Stock #: 60254 
Reserve Price: $41,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

32,403 KM

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

12436813

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,403KM
VIN 3C6RR7KG7PG663563

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 60254
  • Mileage 32,403 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 10.
SALE STARTS AT 10:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 60254
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $41,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 RAM 1500 Classic