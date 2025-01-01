Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 19.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 76171 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $38,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - NT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

18,059 KM

Details Description

$38,300

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
12756048

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12756048
  2. 12756048
  3. 12756048
  4. 12756048
  5. 12756048
  6. 12756048
  7. 12756048
  8. 12756048
  9. 12756048
  10. 12756048
  11. 12756048
  12. 12756048
  13. 12756048
  14. 12756048
  15. 12756048
  16. 12756048
  17. 12756048
  18. 12756048
  19. 12756048
  20. 12756048
  21. 12756048
  22. 12756048
  23. 12756048
  24. 12756048
  25. 12756048
  26. 12756048
  27. 12756048
  28. 12756048
  29. 12756048
  30. 12756048
  31. 12756048
  32. 12756048
  33. 12756048
  34. 12756048
  35. 12756048
  36. 12756048
  37. 12756048
  38. 12756048
  39. 12756048
  40. 12756048
  41. 12756048
  42. 12756048
  43. 12756048
  44. 12756048
  45. 12756048
Contact Seller

$38,300

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,059KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT0PS577386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76171
  • Mileage 18,059 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 76171
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $38,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - NT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 122,156 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE 137,254 KM $25,000 + GST
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 51,934 KM $16,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,300

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 RAM 1500 Classic