<div>Level 2 mobile charging station, get with adaptors included | Custom wrap | Tesla logo LED puddle lights | Custom black decals</div><div> </div><div>CARFAX REPORT:     https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JUzN4znq1yQcVcuMPkGh5kd+6PO1DBJE</div>

2023 Tesla Model Y

26,374 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y

2023 Tesla Model Y

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,374KM
VIN LRWYGDFD5PC929879

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 26,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Level 2 mobile charging station, get with adaptors included | Custom wrap | Tesla logo LED puddle lights | Custom black decals CARFAX REPORT:     https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JUzN4znq1yQcVcuMPkGh5kd+6PO1DBJE

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Electric Motor,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Panoramic Roof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

2023 Tesla Model Y