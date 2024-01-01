$49,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Tesla Model Y
2023 Tesla Model Y
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,374KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRWYGDFD5PC929879
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 26,374 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Level 2 mobile charging station, get with adaptors included | Custom wrap | Tesla logo LED puddle lights | Custom black decals CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JUzN4znq1yQcVcuMPkGh5kd+6PO1DBJE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Electric Motor,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Panoramic Roof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Pri...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive M PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF 213,055 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive M PACKAGE RED INTERIOR NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 114,432 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Acadia DENALI BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER 214,237 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
Call Dealer
403-770-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2023 Tesla Model Y