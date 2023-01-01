2023 TGB Blade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10154943

10154943 Stock #: GTP8702

GTP8702 VIN: RFCTDESH5PY018702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style ATV

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 1

Stock # GTP8702

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Interior Steering Wheel Controls Mechanical Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.