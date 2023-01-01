$12,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2023 TGB Blade
600 SE EPS | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10154943
- Stock #: GTP8702
- VIN: RFCTDESH5PY018702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # GTP8702
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
GT Motor Sports South- EXCLUSIVE TGB DEALER FOR THE METRO CALGARY REGION
Get ready for adrenaline-fueled adventures with the TGB BLADE 600 SE featuring a powerful 600cc engine and one heck of a comfortable seat!
Built to dominate the trails, the BLADE 600 LTX with its robust 600cc engine delivers unrivaled power and performance. Whether you're tackling rocky terrains or cruising through sandy dunes, this ATV is ready to take on any challenge.
The BLADE's agile handling and responsive controls make every ride an exhilarating experience. Feel the thrill as you navigate sharp turns and conquer steep inclines with ease.
No terrain is too tough for the TGB BLADE 600. Its robust suspension system and durable construction ensure a smooth and stable ride, even in the most challenging environments. Forget about the thought of ever being stuck in a muddy situation, the powerful winch will get you (and most likely all your friends with other ATV's) out of absolutely anything!
Unleash your spirit of adventure and experience the thrill of the BLADE 600. Get ready to conquer the great outdoors like never before!
Visit our showroom today to swoon over the TGB BLADE 600 LTX and embark on your next extraordinary journey! TGB - Your ticket to unforgettable adventures!
INVENTORY IS LIMITED- CALL NOW TO BOOK A VIEWING!
587-432-3333
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Interior
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.