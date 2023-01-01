Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 TGB Blade

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
2023 TGB Blade

2023 TGB Blade

600 SE EPS | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 TGB Blade

600 SE EPS | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

  1. 1688759041
  2. 1688759041
  3. 1688759041
  4. 1688759041
  5. 1688759041
  6. 1688759041
  7. 1688759041
  8. 1688759041
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154943
  • Stock #: GTP8702
  • VIN: RFCTDESH5PY018702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # GTP8702
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Motor Sports South- EXCLUSIVE TGB DEALER FOR THE METRO CALGARY REGION

 

Get ready for adrenaline-fueled adventures with the TGB BLADE 600 SE featuring a powerful 600cc engine and one heck of a comfortable seat!

Built to dominate the trails, the BLADE 600 LTX with its robust 600cc engine delivers unrivaled power and performance. Whether you're tackling rocky terrains or cruising through sandy dunes, this ATV is ready to take on any challenge.

The BLADE's agile handling and responsive controls make every ride an exhilarating experience. Feel the thrill as you navigate sharp turns and conquer steep inclines with ease.

No terrain is too tough for the TGB BLADE 600. Its robust suspension system and durable construction ensure a smooth and stable ride, even in the most challenging environments. Forget about the thought of ever being stuck in a muddy situation, the powerful winch will get you (and most likely all your friends with other ATV's) out of absolutely anything!

Unleash your spirit of adventure and experience the thrill of the BLADE 600. Get ready to conquer the great outdoors like never before!

Visit our showroom today to swoon over the TGB BLADE 600 LTX and embark on your next extraordinary journey! TGB - Your ticket to unforgettable adventures!

INVENTORY IS LIMITED- CALL NOW TO BOOK A VIEWING!

587-432-3333

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports South

2019 Acura RDX Elite...
 92,306 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 79,000 KM
$109,988 + tax & lic
2012 Yamaha YZF-R6 A...
 25,219 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports South

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Call Dealer

587-432-XXXX

(click to show)

587-432-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory