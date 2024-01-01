2023 TGB Blade

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1723307563928_20567654210983943 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</span><br><title></title></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2023 TGB Blade

2 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 TGB Blade

SE X | 4WD | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2023 TGB Blade

SE X | 4WD | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2KM
VIN RFCTDESH5PY018702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Stock # GT8702
  • Mileage 2 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C




GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!




We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM




- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!




- INSTANT APPROVALS!!




- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue




- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!




- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!




- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE




CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!




LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 




All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!



REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!




AMVIC LICENSED DEALER




Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 




Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2006 Yamaha YZF-R6 50TH ANNIVERSARY | 6-SPEED | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Yamaha YZF-R6 50TH ANNIVERSARY | 6-SPEED | $0 DOWN 36,800 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti QX60 AWD | HEATED SEATS | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Infiniti QX60 AWD | HEATED SEATS | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN 150,770 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda CBR 600 RR | ABS | 6-SPEED | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Honda CBR 600 RR | ABS | 6-SPEED | $0 DOWN 13,668 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2023 TGB Blade