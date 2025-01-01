Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 9.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 80414 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $28,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

54,180 KM

Details Description

$28,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12756063

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12756063
  2. 12756063
  3. 12756063
  4. 12756063
  5. 12756063
  6. 12756063
  7. 12756063
  8. 12756063
  9. 12756063
  10. 12756063
  11. 12756063
  12. 12756063
  13. 12756063
  14. 12756063
  15. 12756063
  16. 12756063
  17. 12756063
  18. 12756063
  19. 12756063
  20. 12756063
  21. 12756063
  22. 12756063
  23. 12756063
  24. 12756063
  25. 12756063
  26. 12756063
  27. 12756063
  28. 12756063
  29. 12756063
  30. 12756063
  31. 12756063
  32. 12756063
  33. 12756063
  34. 12756063
  35. 12756063
  36. 12756063
  37. 12756063
  38. 12756063
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,180KM
VIN 7MUCAAAG5PV056976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 80414
  • Mileage 54,180 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 80414
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $28,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 122,156 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE 137,254 KM $25,000 + GST
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 51,934 KM $16,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross