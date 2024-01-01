Menu
Stock #: 50856 
Lot #: 307DT 
Reserve Price: Not Set 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. 
 **HYBRID** 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2023 Toyota RAV4

26,113 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12023995

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,113KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV3PW157315

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50856
  • Mileage 26,113 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50856
Lot #: 307DT
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
**HYBRID**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 Toyota RAV4