OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 24.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 73061 <br/>Lot #: 133 <br/>Reserve Price: $55,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *HYBRID* *NAVIGATION APP NEEDS TO BE INSTALLED* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2023 Toyota Sienna

93,607 KM

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE HYBRID

12552080

2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE HYBRID

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,607KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC4PS157315

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 73061
  • Mileage 93,607 KM

