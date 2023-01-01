$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4WD DBL MT SB
23,082KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10142727
- Stock #: 229042B
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN4PT107946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lava Rock
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,082 KM
Vehicle Description
This Tacoma has the power and capability to conquer the toughest jobs and the most extreme terrain with ease. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 23,082 kms. Stock number 229042B is lava rock in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
