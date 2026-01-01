$1,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2023 Yamaha YFM90R RAPTOR 90
2023 Yamaha YFM90R RAPTOR 90
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN RF3AB11W5PT005435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 18.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38431
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38431
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$1,900
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2023 Yamaha YFM90R RAPTOR 90