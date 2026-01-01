Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 18.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38431 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $1,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2023 Yamaha YFM90R RAPTOR 90

Details Description

$1,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Yamaha YFM90R RAPTOR 90

Watch This Vehicle
14438167.823151998?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25741

2023 Yamaha YFM90R RAPTOR 90

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14438167.823151998?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=25741
  2. 14438167
  3. 14438167
  4. 14438167
  5. 14438167
  6. 14438167
  7. 14438167
  8. 14438167
  9. 14438167
  10. 14438167
  11. 14438167
  12. 14438167
  13. 14438167
  14. 14438167
  15. 14438167
  16. 14438167
  17. 14438167
  18. 14438167
  19. 14438167
  20. 14438167
  21. 14438167
  22. 14438167
  23. 14438167
  24. 14438167
  25. 14438167
  26. 14438167
  27. 14438167
  28. 14438167
  29. 14438167
  30. 14438167
  31. 14438167
  32. 14438167
  33. 14438167
  34. 14438167
Contact Seller

$1,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN RF3AB11W5PT005435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 18.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38431
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV 20,824 KM $21,000 + GST
Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 GMC Terrain SLE 35,321 KM $25,000 + GST
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 R-Dynamic S for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 R-Dynamic S 132,484 KM $20,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 Yamaha YFM90R RAPTOR 90