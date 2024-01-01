$39,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q3
PROGRESSIVE S-LINE **EASY FINANCE**
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,843 KM
Vehicle Description
HAIL SALE!! HAIL SALE!!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Step into luxury and performance with this pristine 2024 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIVE S-LINE, now available at Car Zone. This stunning white SUV boasts a sleek and sophisticated design, with a black interior that exudes elegance. With just 13,843km on the odometer, this Q3 is practically brand new, ready to take you on countless adventures.
Experience the thrill of the open road with the Q3's powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive system, offering a dynamic and confident drive. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters. The Q3's premium sound system delivers an immersive audio experience, while the sunroof/moonroof allows you to soak in the sun and enjoy the fresh air.
This Q3 is not just a vehicle, it's a statement. Its sleek lines, advanced technology, and impressive features are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit Car Zone today and discover the difference this exceptional Audi Q3 can make in your life.
Here are 5 of the Q3's most enticing features:
- PROGRESSIVE S-LINE trim: This trim level adds a sporty edge to the Q3, with a more aggressive exterior design and enhanced performance capabilities.
- Heated seats and steering wheel: Enjoy the ultimate comfort, especially during the colder months.
- Sunroof/moonroof: Let the sunshine in and create an airy and spacious atmosphere.
- Premium sound system: Immerse yourself in rich, clear audio, making every drive a musical experience.
- All-wheel drive: Experience exceptional handling and stability, no matter the weather conditions.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Car Zone
