Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HAIL SALE!!  HAIL SALE!!</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rej4BAdkqlWVdOyt7pNfsNIPcrGs5ep1><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p><p>Step into luxury and performance with this pristine 2024 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIVE S-LINE, now available at Car Zone. This stunning white SUV boasts a sleek and sophisticated design, with a black interior that exudes elegance. With just 13,843km on the odometer, this Q3 is practically brand new, ready to take you on countless adventures.</p><p>Experience the thrill of the open road with the Q3s powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive system, offering a dynamic and confident drive. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters. The Q3s premium sound system delivers an immersive audio experience, while the sunroof/moonroof allows you to soak in the sun and enjoy the fresh air.</p><p>This Q3 is not just a vehicle, its a statement. Its sleek lines, advanced technology, and impressive features are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit Car Zone today and discover the difference this exceptional Audi Q3 can make in your life.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Q3s most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>PROGRESSIVE S-LINE trim:</strong> This trim level adds a sporty edge to the Q3, with a more aggressive exterior design and enhanced performance capabilities.</li><li><strong>Heated seats and steering wheel:</strong> Enjoy the ultimate comfort, especially during the colder months.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and create an airy and spacious atmosphere.</li><li><strong>Premium sound system:</strong> Immerse yourself in rich, clear audio, making every drive a musical experience.</li><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Experience exceptional handling and stability, no matter the weather conditions.</li></ul>

2024 Audi Q3

13,843 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIVE S-LINE **EASY FINANCE**

Watch This Vehicle
11989116

2024 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIVE S-LINE **EASY FINANCE**

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1733428411
  2. 1733428411
  3. 1733428411
  4. 1733428411
  5. 1733428411
  6. 1733428411
  7. 1733428411
  8. 1733428411
  9. 1733428411
  10. 1733428410
  11. 1733428410
  12. 1733428410
  13. 1733428410
  14. 1733428410
  15. 1733428410
  16. 1733428411
  17. 1733428411
  18. 1733428410
  19. 1733428411
  20. 1733428411
  21. 1733428435
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,843KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,843 KM

Vehicle Description

HAIL SALE!!  HAIL SALE!!

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Step into luxury and performance with this pristine 2024 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIVE S-LINE, now available at Car Zone. This stunning white SUV boasts a sleek and sophisticated design, with a black interior that exudes elegance. With just 13,843km on the odometer, this Q3 is practically brand new, ready to take you on countless adventures.

Experience the thrill of the open road with the Q3's powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive system, offering a dynamic and confident drive. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters. The Q3's premium sound system delivers an immersive audio experience, while the sunroof/moonroof allows you to soak in the sun and enjoy the fresh air.

This Q3 is not just a vehicle, it's a statement. Its sleek lines, advanced technology, and impressive features are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit Car Zone today and discover the difference this exceptional Audi Q3 can make in your life.

Here are 5 of the Q3's most enticing features:

  • PROGRESSIVE S-LINE trim: This trim level adds a sporty edge to the Q3, with a more aggressive exterior design and enhanced performance capabilities.
  • Heated seats and steering wheel: Enjoy the ultimate comfort, especially during the colder months.
  • Sunroof/moonroof: Let the sunshine in and create an airy and spacious atmosphere.
  • Premium sound system: Immerse yourself in rich, clear audio, making every drive a musical experience.
  • All-wheel drive: Experience exceptional handling and stability, no matter the weather conditions.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD LOADED for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD LOADED 208,554 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 124,734 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota Corolla 110,797 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2024 Audi Q3