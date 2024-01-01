$41,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE**
2024 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE**
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,909 KM
Vehicle Description
HAIL SALE!! HAIL SALE!!
Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2024 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV S-LINE, available now at Car Zone! This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road. With only 16,909km on the odometer, this Q5 is practically brand new, offering you the chance to own a stunning vehicle without the steep price tag of a brand-new car.
Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with its spacious interior, complete with leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. Enjoy features like keyless entry, push-button start, and a power sunroof for a touch of elegance and ease. The Q5 also offers advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and a security system, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road.
Here are five of the most sizzling features this Q5 has to offer:
- PROGRESSIV S-LINE Trim: Experience a higher level of style and performance with the S-LINE trim package.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with the added luxury of a heated steering wheel.
- Sunroof / Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience with the sunroof.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added peace of mind knowing the Q5 is looking out for you with its blind-spot monitoring system.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with the Q5's high-quality audio system.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a luxurious and capable Audi Q5. Visit Car Zone today and take this stunning vehicle for a test drive!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245