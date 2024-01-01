Menu
HAIL SALE!!  HAIL SALE!!

Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2024 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV S-LINE, available now at Car Zone! This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road. With only 16,909km on the odometer, this Q5 is practically brand new, offering you the chance to own a stunning vehicle without the steep price tag of a brand-new car.

Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with its spacious interior, complete with leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. Enjoy features like keyless entry, push-button start, and a power sunroof for a touch of elegance and ease. The Q5 also offers advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and a security system, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road.

Here are five of the most sizzling features this Q5 has to offer:

PROGRESSIV S-LINE Trim: Experience a higher level of style and performance with the S-LINE trim package.
Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with the added luxury of a heated steering wheel.
Sunroof / Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience with the sunroof.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added peace of mind knowing the Q5 is looking out for you with its blind-spot monitoring system.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with the Q5s high-quality audio system.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a luxurious and capable Audi Q5. Visit Car Zone today and take this stunning vehicle for a test drive!

2024 Audi Q5

16,909 KM

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE**

2024 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE**

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

