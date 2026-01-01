Menu
Look at this 2024 Buick Enclave Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave has the following options: Wireless Phone Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors.

2024 Buick Enclave

49,000 KM

2024 Buick Enclave

Premium

13487369

2024 Buick Enclave

Premium

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
49,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVBKW2RJ104891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2024 Buick Enclave Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave has the following options: Wireless Phone Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

