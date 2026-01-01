$CALL+ GST
2024 Buick Enclave
Premium
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2024 Buick Enclave Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave has the following options: Wireless Phone Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
403-256-4960