Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Blazer comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) with Stop/Start (228 hp (170 kW) at 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m]) @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) Grazen Metallic aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18 (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered, and Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

23,919 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12201211

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBHR46RS211501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Blazer comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) with Stop/Start (228 hp (170 kW) at 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m]) @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Grazen Metallic aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered, and Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) with Stop/Start (228 hp (170 kW) at 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m]) @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Pathfinder S 155,243 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 203,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Kia Sportage EX 61,860 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Blazer