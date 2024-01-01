Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 23.<br> SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 41419 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $34,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

25,019 KM

Details Description

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11886680
  2. 11886680
  3. 11886680
  4. 11886680
  5. 11886680
  6. 11886680
  7. 11886680
  8. 11886680
  9. 11886680
  10. 11886680
  11. 11886680
  12. 11886680
  13. 11886680
  14. 11886680
  15. 11886680
  16. 11886680
  17. 11886680
  18. 11886680
  19. 11886680
  20. 11886680
  21. 11886680
  22. 11886680
  23. 11886680
  24. 11886680
  25. 11886680
  26. 11886680
  27. 11886680
  28. 11886680
  29. 11886680
Contact Seller

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,019KM
VIN 3GNAXWEG0RS105305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41419
  • Mileage 25,019 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 23.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41419
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $34,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Escape SE 108,330 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 136,314 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 SPORT 50,596 KM $38,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Equinox