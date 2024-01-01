$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,308 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this certified 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with these options: RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
