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House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5358-6 Year: 2024 Make: Chevrolet Model: Equinox LT AWD VIN: 3GNAXUEG6RS117429 KM: 98,294 Color: White Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: AWD Body Style: SUV Key Features: Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Remote Start Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Push Button Start Touchscreen Display Cruise Control Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

98,294 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14183152

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Calgary Drives

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2

Contact Seller

$26,888

+ GST

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Used
98,294KM
VIN 3GNAXUEG6RS117429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5358-6
  • Mileage 98,294 KM

Vehicle Description

House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5358-6 Year: 2024 Make: Chevrolet Model: Equinox LT AWD VIN: 3GNAXUEG6RS117429 KM: 98,294 Color: White Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: AWD Body Style: SUV Key Features: Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Remote Start Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Push Button Start Touchscreen Display Cruise Control Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Driver Shift Controls
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
HEADLAMPS LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Lamp marker reflex front side
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Bright lower window
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Steering wheel wrapped
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Brakes front and rear with e-boost
Seat trim Premium Cloth
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD only.)
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are...
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover (Certain vehicles built on or after February 15 2024 may be forced to include (R6I) Not Equipped with Seasonal Lower Grille Cover which removes the Seasonal Lower Grille Cover. See dealer ...
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
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$26,888

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Calgary Drives

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2024 Chevrolet Equinox