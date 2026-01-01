$26,888+ GST
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Calgary Trucks For Sale
8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
$26,888
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5358-6
- Mileage 98,294 KM
Vehicle Description
House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5358-6 Year: 2024 Make: Chevrolet Model: Equinox LT AWD VIN: 3GNAXUEG6RS117429 KM: 98,294 Color: White Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: AWD Body Style: SUV Key Features: Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Remote Start Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Push Button Start Touchscreen Display Cruise Control Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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