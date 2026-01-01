2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

LIFTGATE REAR POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR

HEADLAMPS LED

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Sunglass storage overhead

Suspension rear 4-link

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks power with lock-out protection

Keyless Start push-button

Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay

Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control

Steering column tilt and telescoping

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Exhaust single outlet

Engine control stop/start system disable switch

Emissions Federal requirements

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Brake electronic parking

Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall

Assist handle driver

Assist handle front passenger

Assist handles rear outboard

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Active aero shutters upper and lower

Shift lever chrome-trimmed

Speedometer miles/kilometres

Lamp marker reflex front side

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Trim Bright lower window

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Steering wheel wrapped

Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)

Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Brakes front and rear with e-boost

Seat trim Premium Cloth

Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD only.)

Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)

Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are...

USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area

Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)

GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover (Certain vehicles built on or after February 15 2024 may be forced to include (R6I) Not Equipped with Seasonal Lower Grille Cover which removes the Seasonal Lower Grille Cover. See dealer ...

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum