Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

VIN 2GC4YTEY4R1133419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD has the following options: LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available with Regular Cab models.), Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with Silver painted accents, 6-spoke (Requires single rear wheels.), USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel, and Transmission, Allison 10-speed automatic (Standard with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Comfort

A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-XXXX

403-256-4960

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

