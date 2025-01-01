$CALL+ GST
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
HIGH COUNTRY
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
HIGH COUNTRY
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 25278A
- Mileage 36,513 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Tahoe has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm), Wireless charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, and Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
403-256-4960