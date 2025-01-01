$31,990+ GST
2024 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus AWD | Tech Pack | Blacktop Package
2024 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus AWD | Tech Pack | Blacktop Package
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$31,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,486 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus features a 2.0L turbocharged I-4 engine producing 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. It includes a 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, Blacktop and Tech Plus Package, Nappa leather seats, and other advanced features like wireless charging and an electronic parking brake. Next to New Winter Tires Mounted and Balanced. Super Low Mileage!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-248-0245