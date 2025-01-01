Menu
2,153 KM

Details Description Features

12706059

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
2,153KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF5R5403188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 451094A
  • Mileage 2,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback. Its transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang features the following options: Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, SYNC 4.0 QNX -inc: enhanced voice recognition, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, 13.2" touch screen, AppLink w/app catalog, 911 Assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owner's manual, conversational voice command recognition and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, and Side Impact Beams. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

