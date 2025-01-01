$CALL+ GST
2024 Ford Mustang
GT Fastback
2024 Ford Mustang
GT Fastback
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 451094A
- Mileage 2,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback. Its transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang features the following options: Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, SYNC 4.0 QNX -inc: enhanced voice recognition, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, 13.2" touch screen, AppLink w/app catalog, 911 Assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owner's manual, conversational voice command recognition and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, and Side Impact Beams. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960