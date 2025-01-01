Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 2.5L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: Wireless Charging for select devices, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down, Window, rear side, solar absorbing, privacy tinting, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, spare, 18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB ports, 2 (first row) Charge/Data ports located on console, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2024 GMC Acadia

9,021 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Acadia

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
13136710

2024 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKENRKS0RJ235388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 9,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 2.5L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: Wireless Charging for select devices, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down, Window, rear side, solar absorbing, privacy tinting, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB ports, 2 (first row) Charge/Data ports located on console, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 58,000 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 32,800 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 80 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2024 GMC Acadia