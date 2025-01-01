$CALL+ GST
2024 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 9,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 2.5L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: Wireless Charging for select devices, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down, Window, rear side, solar absorbing, privacy tinting, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB ports, 2 (first row) Charge/Data ports located on console, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
