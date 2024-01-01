Menu
Come see this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater., Wireless, Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel, and USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

11,501 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
ELEVATION

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

11,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 11,501 KM

Come see this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater., Wireless, Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel, and USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Integrated Tailgate Step

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Tow Hitch

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

403-256-4960

