$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 11,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater., Wireless, Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel, and USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960