This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management, Wireless, Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto, Wireless charging. This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options: Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with dark panted pockets, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.), Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located inside centre console, USB Ports, 2 (first row) located on console.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

4,766 KM

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

VIN 1GTUUEEL5RZ397977

  • Exterior Colour Thunderstorm Grey
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,766 KM

This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management, Wireless, Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto, Wireless charging.* This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options *Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with dark panted pockets, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.), Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located inside centre console, USB Ports, 2 (first row) located on console.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 can get you a trustworthy Sierra 1500 today!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

