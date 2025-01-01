Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 10.<br> SALE STARTS AT 10:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 63647 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $69,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

15,623 KM

Details Description

$69,000

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

12461485

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$69,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,623KM
VIN 3GTUUCED5RG434717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63647
  • Mileage 15,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500