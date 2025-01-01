$CALL+ GST
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25276A
- Mileage 39,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: Wireless, Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto, Wireless charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) multi-dimensional polished aluminum, and Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
