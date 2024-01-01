Menu
Check out this 2024 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist; in addition to standard (PDO) GMC Pro Safety (Also includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control, (HS1) Safety Alert Seat and (DWK) outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.), ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2024 GMC Terrain

12,494 KM

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

Used
12,494KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG2RL296663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2024 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist; in addition to standard (PDO) GMC Pro Safety (Also includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control, (HS1) Safety Alert Seat and (DWK) outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.), ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist; in addition to standard (PDO) GMC Pro Safety (Also includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control (HS1) Safety Alert S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 GMC Terrain