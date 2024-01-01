$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,157 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2024 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain comes equipped with these options: GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist; in addition to standard (PDO) GMC Pro Safety (Also includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control, (HS1) Safety Alert Seat and (DWK) outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.), ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960