Check out this 2024 GMC Terrain Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain has the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19 x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2024 GMC Terrain

38,996 KM

2024 GMC Terrain

Denali

13181636

2024 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
38,996KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG3RL340547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25294A
  • Mileage 38,996 KM

Check out this 2024 GMC Terrain Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain has the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2024 GMC Terrain