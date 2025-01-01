$51,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai IONIQ
6 ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / AWD / ELECTRIC LONG RANGE
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Transmission Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 21037
- Mileage 9,800 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL FULL ELECTRIC LONG RANGE Hyundai Ioniq 6 ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable high performance ELECTRIC motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, ULTRA FAST CHARGING SYSTEM, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, auto dimming rearview mirror, premium BOSE sound system, Heads Up Display, power SUNROOF, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, remote SMART parking assist, parking collision avoidance assist, Lane Keep Assist, 12.3-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluelink, alloy wheels, proximity key with push start ignition, LED headlights and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344