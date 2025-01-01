Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL FULL ELECTRIC LONG RANGE Hyundai Ioniq 6 ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable high performance ELECTRIC motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, ULTRA FAST CHARGING SYSTEM, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, auto dimming rearview mirror, premium BOSE sound system, Heads Up Display, power SUNROOF, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, remote SMART parking assist, parking collision avoidance assist, Lane Keep Assist, 12.3-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluelink, alloy wheels, proximity key with push start ignition, LED headlights and much more!!!

2024 Hyundai IONIQ

9,800 KM

Details

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai IONIQ

6 ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / AWD / ELECTRIC LONG RANGE

12541817

2024 Hyundai IONIQ

6 ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / AWD / ELECTRIC LONG RANGE

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,800KM
VIN KMHM54AC4RA065245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Transmission Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 21037
  • Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION BLUE, GREY LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES, Brake Assist, Electric Motor, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control

