Menu
Account
Sign In
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona TREND comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with advanced active cornering control, selectable terrain modes, alloy wheels, power SUNROOF, heated black leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging system, parking sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, back-up camera, heated steering wheel, 12.3-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!

2024 Hyundai KONA

39,550 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai KONA

TREND w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
12160824

2024 Hyundai KONA

TREND w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,550KM
VIN KM8HCCAB4RU176840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20901
  • Mileage 39,550 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona TREND comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with advanced active cornering control, selectable terrain modes, alloy wheels, power SUNROOF, heated black leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging system, parking sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, back-up camera, heated steering wheel, 12.3-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ATLAS WHITE, BLACK LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, All Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Lane Departure ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai KONA TREND w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Hyundai KONA TREND w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER 39,788 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS 43,350 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE LUXURY w/ AWD / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE LUXURY w/ AWD / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION 59,450 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai KONA