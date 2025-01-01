$31,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
TREND w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20901
- Mileage 39,550 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona TREND comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with advanced active cornering control, selectable terrain modes, alloy wheels, power SUNROOF, heated black leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging system, parking sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, back-up camera, heated steering wheel, 12.3-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
403 243-8344