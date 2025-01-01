Menu
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with MULTI-TERRAIN modes, 20-inch alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, heated / cooled power premium leather seats with memory settings, Heads Up Display, rapid wireless charging pad, suede headliner, quilted leather door panels, remote parking parking system, parking collision avoidance assist, 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, SMART power liftgate, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, proximity key with push start ignition, 12.3-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather steering wheel, LED headlights, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, adaptive cruise control, and much more!!!

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

15,873 KM

Details Description Features

$57,990

+ GST
2024 Hyundai PALISADE

CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

12640371

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$57,990

+ GST

Used
15,873KM
VIN KM8R5DGE8RU749602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 21064
  • Mileage 15,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PEARL BEIGE PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, HYPER WHITE, ABS, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Generi...

