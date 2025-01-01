$57,990+ GST
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 21064
- Mileage 15,873 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with MULTI-TERRAIN modes, 20-inch alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, heated / cooled power premium leather seats with memory settings, Heads Up Display, rapid wireless charging pad, suede headliner, quilted leather door panels, remote parking parking system, parking collision avoidance assist, 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, SMART power liftgate, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, proximity key with push start ignition, 12.3-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather steering wheel, LED headlights, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, adaptive cruise control, and much more!!!
